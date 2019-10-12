Zacks: Analysts Set $27.00 Price Target for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Agilysys an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Agilysys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $626.21 million, a PE ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 0.27. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.92 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jebaseelan Kingsley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,611.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $270,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,007.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,000 shares of company stock worth $572,970. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,296,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after buying an additional 185,201 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 202,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 86,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 71,270 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 67,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

