Zacks: BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $33.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BOSTON OMAHA an industry rank of 149 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOMN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Brendan Joseph Keating bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 257,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 89,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA during the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BOMN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.36. 33,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,547. BOSTON OMAHA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative net margin of 34.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter.

About BOSTON OMAHA

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

