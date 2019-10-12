Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Livexlive Media posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Livexlive Media.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 297.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on Livexlive Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Livexlive Media in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 80,999 shares of company stock valued at $200,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVX. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 643.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 315,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 273,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 146,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 8,784.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

LIVX opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. Livexlive Media has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $7.23.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

