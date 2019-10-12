Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. New Mountain Finance posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million.

NMFC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:NMFC opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.55%.

In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shiraz Kajee bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $297,792. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,947,000 after purchasing an additional 475,629 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,533,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 71,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 707,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 63,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

