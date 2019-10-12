Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.35). American Superconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 1,087.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMSC stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

