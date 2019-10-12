Zacks: Brokerages Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Announce -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($3.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($1.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 2,138.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $18,859,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,310,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 101.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 805,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 359,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 372.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 66,603 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KPTI opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

