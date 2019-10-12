Zacks: Brokerages Expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Limestone Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Limestone Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer Elizabeth Porter sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $436,386.00. Also, major shareholder Jack Chester Jr. Porter sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,350.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,750 shares of company stock worth $504,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $94.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.22.

Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

