Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will post sales of $126.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.71 million and the lowest is $123.66 million. Stamps.com reported sales of $143.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year sales of $542.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.32 million to $544.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $532.61 million, with estimates ranging from $504.67 million to $578.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on STMP shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $50.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

Shares of STMP stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.04. 203,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $226.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Stamps.com by 73.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Stamps.com by 83.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Stamps.com by 8.2% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

