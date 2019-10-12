Zacks: Brokerages Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $8.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

WCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of WESCO International to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 317.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 283.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 19.3% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.95. 19,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

