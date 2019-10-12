Zacks: Brokerages Set $23.00 Price Target for Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sculptor Capital Management an industry rank of 149 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sculptor Capital Management stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. 87,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,350. The stock has a market cap of $785.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.08. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $97.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 115.16% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,801 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $62,014.14. Company insiders own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

