Zacks: Brokerages Set $28.00 Price Target for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Citi Trends an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In related news, Director Peter R. Sachse acquired 9,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $151,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,487.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 23.2% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 49.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at about $528,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $18.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.54. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $182.83 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 1.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Citi Trends’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

