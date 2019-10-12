Zacks: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $27.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Carriage Services an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Carriage Services from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,259,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 129,449 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 31.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 112,640 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the second quarter worth $5,624,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Carriage Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $373.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

