Zacks: FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $54.17 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FS Bancorp an industry rank of 185 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $226.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.05. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $23.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 23.80%. On average, research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 2,590.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 693.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.