Zacks Investment Research Downgrades electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ECOR. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of electroCore to $10.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of electroCore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. electroCore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $77.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.51. electroCore has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $30,737.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in electroCore by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

