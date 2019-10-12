Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Hold

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.54.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 987,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. Lumentum has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $63.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.54 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $38,149.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,497.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,403 shares of company stock worth $7,092,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5,481.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 83.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 150.0% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 95.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

