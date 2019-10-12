Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to Sell

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens set a $82.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.30.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $64.59 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.50.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.62 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,895,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,198,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,219,000 after acquiring an additional 54,560 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 25.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.4% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

