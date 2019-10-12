Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) to Hold

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of PULM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 80,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,085. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

