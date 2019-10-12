Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) to Hold

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Rimini Street alerts:

RMNI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 66,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,556. The firm has a market cap of $288.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.11. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $223,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO David W. Rowe sold 200,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 177,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,013.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,408 shares of company stock worth $2,443,332 in the last 90 days. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,152,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 314,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rimini Street (RMNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.