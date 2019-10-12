Zacks Investment Research Downgrades S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Sell

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

STBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $35.99 on Thursday. S & T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $73.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David P. Ruddock sold 1,768 shares of S & T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $65,893.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $355,891.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $5,075,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in S & T Bancorp by 80.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 78,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in S & T Bancorp by 116.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in S & T Bancorp by 62.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S & T Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,447,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S & T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.