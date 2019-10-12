Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Spirent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPMYY opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

