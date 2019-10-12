Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

BCOV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 68,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,771. The stock has a market cap of $405.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,496,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,123,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,474,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,353,000 after buying an additional 148,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,626,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,913,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,764,000 after buying an additional 114,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

