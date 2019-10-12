Zacks Investment Research Lowers Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Celcuity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CELC stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.26 and a current ratio of 25.25.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Celcuity will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Celcuity by 13,655.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Celcuity by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Celcuity by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Celcuity by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 172,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

