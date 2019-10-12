Zacks Investment Research Lowers Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) to Hold

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Get Echostar alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SATS. Citigroup cut Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Echostar in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Echostar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of SATS remained flat at $$36.43 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 243,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.10. Echostar has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $537.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Echostar will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Echostar in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Echostar in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Echostar in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Echostar in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Echostar by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echostar (SATS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.