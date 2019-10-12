Zacks Investment Research Lowers EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EnerSys believes that solid demand for its TPPL products along with strength in the transportation business in the Americas region will continue to drive its revenues growth in the quarters ahead. Also, the company intends to strengthen its competency on business acquisitions. Moreover, it remains committed in rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividend payments and share buybacks. However, in the past six months, EnerSys has underperformed the industry. We believe that higher spending on lean initiatives, products development and system enhancements such as SAP, sales force and success factors will weigh on the company’s bottom line. Also, rising costs despite cost-reduction initiatives might hurt its profitability. A highly leveraged balance sheet can be detrimental as it increases financial obligations.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnerSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Shares of ENS traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.02. 356,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $89.83. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $780.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in EnerSys by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in EnerSys by 5.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in EnerSys by 0.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 2.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in EnerSys by 2.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

