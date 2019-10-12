Zacks Investment Research Lowers FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on FSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FS KKR Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised FS KKR Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.40.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.84 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Michael J. Hagan acquired 42,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $250,495.00. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 57,100 shares of company stock valued at $335,795 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

