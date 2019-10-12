Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Shares of OTCMKTS HNGR opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. Hanger has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million.

In related news, insider Jay C. Wendt sold 2,860 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $55,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hanger by 367.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,648,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hanger by 17.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,222,508 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,711,000 after purchasing an additional 475,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hanger by 1,805.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 413,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hanger by 176.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 469,302 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 299,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanger by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,898 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 191,640 shares during the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

