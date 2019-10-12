Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) to Hold

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 23.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,273,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 1,891 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $51,038.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 641,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,312,789.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 9.2% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

