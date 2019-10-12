Zacks Investment Research Lowers IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded IRIDEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

IRIX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. 25,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,684. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 407,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.