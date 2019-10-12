Zacks Investment Research Lowers KEMET (NYSE:KEM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KEMET (NYSE:KEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KEMET Corporation and its subsidiaries is the world’s largest manufacturer of solid tantalum capacitors and and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of multilayer ceramic capacitors. According to industry sources, tantalum and ceramic capacitors are the two fastest growing sectors of the United States capacitor industry. Capacitors are electronic components that store, filter and regulate electrical energy and current flow and are one of the essential passive components used on circuit boards. “

Get KEMET alerts:

KEM has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on KEMET from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut KEMET from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised KEMET from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

NYSE KEM opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.56. KEMET has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.72 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KEMET will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $73,014.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,571.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shignori Oyama sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $398,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,309.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEM. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KEMET in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of KEMET in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KEMET in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KEMET in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KEMET (KEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.