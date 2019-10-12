Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.74.

Shares of KOS stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. 5,259,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,206,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $8.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $395.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.29 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,019,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 63,885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 960,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 138,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

