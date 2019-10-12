Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Mackinac Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ MFNC opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mackinac Financial has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $166.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a 0.12000 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 37,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 27,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 1,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 410,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

