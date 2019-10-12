Zacks Investment Research Lowers NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NPTN. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.86.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $281.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.10.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 386,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,390 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,398,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 978,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 693,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 246,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 475,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 224,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

