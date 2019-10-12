Zacks Investment Research Lowers Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) to Hold

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global provider of engineered solutions & advanced materials. From their origins as paper-making experts during the Renaissance to their cutting-edge technologies that solve today’s modern business challenges, SWM has consistently demonstrated a forward-looking approach to helping their customers succeed. In recent years, as they focused on expanding their reach beyond fiber-based materials, SWM established & grew its Advanced Materials & Structures platform to include expertise and capabilities in resin-based technologies and materials. As part of this effort, SWM acquired and integrated several global leaders specializing in market-leading netting & high-performance TPU films, including Argotec, Conwed Plastics and DelStar Technologies. SWM also acquired its subsidiary Filtrexx International, a global leader in the research & development of sustainable, compost-based solutions for erosion control and storm water management. “

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,554,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,569,000 after acquiring an additional 230,355 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,974,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

