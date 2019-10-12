Zacks Investment Research Lowers TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TTMI. BidaskClub cut TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.75 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TTM Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 495,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,855. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $633.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 29,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $315,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,320.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,939 shares of company stock valued at $784,007. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $161,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 26.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 728,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 403,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $535,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

