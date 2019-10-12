Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AKZOY. Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 71.69% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

