Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) to “Buy”

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DGII. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Digi International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Digi International has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.27 million, a P/E ratio of 272.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 2,636 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $35,875.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,264.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Digi International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Digi International by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Digi International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Digi International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Digi International by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

