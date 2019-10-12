Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Hold

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.46. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $68.47 and a 52-week high of $109.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 504.89% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,206,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,380,000 after purchasing an additional 319,646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 14.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,694,000 after buying an additional 144,977 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 15.9% during the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 985,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,657,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter valued at about $82,656,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 783,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

