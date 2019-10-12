Zacks: MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $20.02 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MoSys an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MoSys stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 187,910 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.44% of MoSys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MoSys stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,285. MoSys has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

