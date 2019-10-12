Zacks: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $76.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tucows an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCX. ValuEngine lowered Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tucows from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tucows from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Tucows stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. Tucows has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.27 million, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 4.57%. Tucows’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tucows will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,246,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tucows by 840.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tucows by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

