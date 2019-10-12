Zap Price Down 2.9% This Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $329,982.00 and $10,556.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Zap has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00040896 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.91 or 0.06006610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00041955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016676 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

ZAP is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

