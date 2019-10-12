Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $235.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $245.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $194.60 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $140.95 and a fifty-two week high of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $4,153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,483 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,785,000 after buying an additional 372,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,247,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,491,000 after purchasing an additional 829,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,382,000 after purchasing an additional 130,209 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 750,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 722,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,413,000 after purchasing an additional 325,532 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

