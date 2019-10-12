ZelCash Market Cap Reaches $3.98 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.47 or 0.00866996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034103 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00196130 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006057 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00092403 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004106 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 4,545.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 79,259,600 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

