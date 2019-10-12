Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,453,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,819,550,000 after acquiring an additional 145,726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 45.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,079,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,822,000 after acquiring an additional 177,006 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3,725.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 120.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,863,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,589 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBH traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.14. 563,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.08. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $96.99 and a 52-week high of $143.57.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $967,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,198.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,391 shares of company stock worth $5,642,274. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

