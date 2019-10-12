Zotefoams’ (ZTF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of ZTF opened at GBX 340 ($4.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.22 million and a P/E ratio of 19.77. Zotefoams has a one year low of GBX 334 ($4.36) and a one year high of GBX 716 ($9.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 501.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 573.42.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 8.55 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zotefoams will post 1790.0000384 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a GBX 2.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.