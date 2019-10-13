-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.03). Wright Medical Group posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wright Medical Group.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.04 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMGI. BidaskClub raised Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wright Medical Group from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.81. Wright Medical Group has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $495,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry J. Regan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 94,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,859 and have sold 3,357 shares valued at $70,822. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,498,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $330,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,279 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,594 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 352,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 509,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,874,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,390,000 after buying an additional 336,800 shares during the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

