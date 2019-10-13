$0.86 EPS Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. MKS Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $474.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $93.64 on Thursday. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $103.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $49,433.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

