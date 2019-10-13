$1.39 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) will post $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. Independent Bank reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $134.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

In related news, Director William M. Parent sold 7,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,642,000 after acquiring an additional 508,987 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 20.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 48,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 78.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB opened at $72.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average of $75.16. Independent Bank has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $87.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

