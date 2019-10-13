$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. LPL Financial posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.16.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $1,486,751.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,566.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,526 shares of company stock worth $9,234,790 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. LPL Financial has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.95.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

