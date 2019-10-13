1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 94.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 309,160 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,973,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 154.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 31,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter worth about $12,802,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 98.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 183,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $499,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,838,260.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,830,750 in the last 90 days. 64.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

FLWS opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $899.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.57. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $259.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.15 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 10.35%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-Flowers.Com Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

