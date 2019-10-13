1,040 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 135.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2,585.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 40,649 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 121.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $558,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $226.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.60 and a fifty-two week high of $286.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.38.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $244.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.91 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 13.26%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.25%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $113,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,417.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.83, for a total value of $211,775.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at $252,102.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,641 shares of company stock worth $3,120,591 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $281.00 target price on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 target price on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.26.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

